90th birthday: Robert Weber

DELPHOS — Robert G. Weber celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends at the Outpost, Fort Jennings.

He was born Feb. 23, 1927, in Ottoville, to Albert & Regina (Schmit) Weber. On May 20, 1950, he married Rita Mae Fisher, who died June 21, 2005.

He has eight children, Barb (Larry) Armstrong, of Delphos, Linda (Bill) Lisboa, of Columbus, Kathy (Charlie) Pugh, of Delphos, Mary (Jim) Rode, of Delphos, Ginny (Peter) Beko, of Toledo, Rob (Laura) Weber, of Fort Jennings, Carl (Mary Lou) Weber, of Delphos, and Karen (Sandy Dirkman) Weber. He has 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren. Two grandsons and a great-grandson are deceased.

He retired from I&K Distributors in 1992. He is a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.