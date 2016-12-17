95th birthday: Hubert Truman

DELPHOS — Hubert Truman is celebrating his 95th birthday. A card shower would be appreciated at 804 Lima Ave., Delphos, OH 45833.

He was born Dec. 21, 1921, in Alabama, to Lyman and Lelia Truman. On June 26, 1943, he married Marjorie L. Wollet, who died Oct. 5, 2014.

He has five children, Bill (Roseanne) Truman, Sandy (Maurice) Miller, Nancy (Jerry) Mericle, Pam (Jim) Raabe and Carol (Roy) Cross. He has 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. A great-grandchild is deceased.

He retired from Lima Locomotive/Clark Equipment in 1981. He is an Army veteran, serving in the Airborne Engineers in New Guinea and the Philippines from 1942 to 1946. He is a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church. He enjoys gardening and watching football.