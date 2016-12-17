90th birthday: Glenna McCormick

WAPAKONETA — Glenna McCormick celebrated her 90th birthday with dinner with family and friends.

She was born Dec. 14, 1926, to Earl and Florence Orphal. On June 19, 1943, she married Bill McCormick, who died July 25, 2010.

She has a daughter, Sandra Harrison, of Wapakoneta. She has three grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.

She and her late husband owned McCormick Furniture in Wapakoneta for many years. From 1998 through 2015, she owned Gild the Lily, Wapakoneta. She is active with the Auglaize County Humane Society and is a founding member of the animal rescue started in 1974. Animals are important to her in her life. She also loves to collect and resell antiques, especially beautiful clothes and jewelry.