100th birthday: Genevieve Emerson

VAUGHNSVILLE — Genevieve Emerson is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Vaughnsville Community Center.

She was born Dec. 11, 1916, at the family homestead outside of Kalida, to Chester and Ida Campbell. On June 26, 1942, she married First Lieutenant William Lylle Emerson, who died in June 1944.

She has a daughter, Carol Wise, of Cloverdale. She has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She retired in 1980 after 41 years of teaching. She started her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse in Putnam County. She also taught at Kalida and Vaughnsville schools. She enjoys reading, writing, doing crossword puzzles and keeping in touch with former students.