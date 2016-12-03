95th birthday: Arthur Brutzer

CRIDERSVILLE — Arthur Brutzer is celebrating his 95th birthday with family. A card shower would be appreciated at 259 Swallow Court, Cridersville OH 45806.

He was born Dec. 2, 1921, in Germany, to Emil and Anna Brutzer. On April 14, 1946, he married Irene Miller.

He has three children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He started and retired from Brutzer Metal Products Inc. His parents came to the United States for work, and his grandmother and aunt took care of him in Germany until he was 3. An uncle brought him to this country on the ship Bremen, and he was reunited with his parents.