90th birthday: Anna Coulter

LIMA — Anna “Ann” Coulter is celebrating her 90th birthday with family.

She was born Dec. 5, 1926, in Hardin County, to Ira and Claribel Fleece. On Dec. 5, 1946, she married Derwin Coulter, who died Aug. 12, 2001.

She has three children, Betty Denham, of Phoenix, Carol (Jim) Shaker, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and John (Linda) Coulter, of Pikeville, North Carolina. A son, Robert “Bob” Coulter, is deceased. She has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She worked in department stores. She was a 20-gallon blood donor. She has been a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.