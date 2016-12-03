90th birthday: Ruth Haman

LIMA — Ruth Haman is celebrated her 90th birthday with a family dinner at Old Barn Out Back.

She was born Dec. 9, 1926. On Dec. 28, 1944, she married Robert Haman, who died Dec. 30, 1995.

She has five children, Res (Barb), of Lebanon, Ohio, Kim, of Elida, Jay, of Lima, Tod (Lin), of Worthington, and Gai, of Lima. She has 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was an upholsterer for more than 30 years. She is a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church and Alpha Theta sorority. Her family and church keep her active. Crossword puzzles and sudoku keep her challenged. Thursdays are beauty shop days that keep her pretty. Her kids love her and keep her heart filled.