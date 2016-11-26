100th birthday: Bernard McClain

RICHLAND, Washington — Bernard “Bud” McClain is celebrating his 100th birthday.

He was born Nov. 20, 1916, in Lima. He married Gladys Vorhees 78 years ago.

They have three children, Dennis (Marilyn) of Redwood Valley, California, Fred of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Linda (Jim) Bauer of Richland. A son, Bernard Jr., is deceased. They have six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was raised on a farm outside of Lima with two sisters and five brothers. He graduated from Shawnee High School. He served in the Air Force from 1942-1945 and was stationed in Texas during the war. His early jobs were butchering and driving a truck for Lima Packing Co. Later, he moved into food sales, serving as a broker for Libby Foods and other companies. He retired from the State of Indiana, where he was a buyer for schools and prisons. When asked what he wanted for his birthday, Bud replied, “I want to live another year!”