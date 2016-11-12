90th birthday: Ross DuBois

CRIDERSVILLE — Russ “Gene” DuBois is celebrating his 90th birthday with a family gathering. A card shower would be appreciated at 925 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, OH 45895.

DuBois was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Cridersville, to Virgil and Beulah DuBois. On May 2, 1948, he married Mary Lou, who died May 21, 2014.

He has three children, Mike DuBois, Jackie (Bob) Patton and Chris (Chris) DuBois. He has four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He worked 47 years for Steeles/Paint Castle. He is a Navy veteran, serving in World War II.