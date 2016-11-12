90th birthday: Robert Norbeck

BLUFFTON — Robert “Bob” Norbeck is celebrating his 90th birthday.

He was born Nov. 11, 1926, in Lima, to James and Goldie Hockenberry Norbeck. On Aug. 6, 1983, he married Jan.

He has three children, Kenneth (Ruthie) Norbeck, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Linda (Larry) Hilyard, of Spencerville, and Robert (Terri Sheeter) Norbeck II, of Lima. A daughter, Shirley Norbeck, is deceased. He has 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

He retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad.