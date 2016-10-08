90th birthday: Joanne Drury

HARROD — Joanne Drury is celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Harrod Fire Department.

Drury was born Oct. 21, 1926, in Lima, to Adrian and Ella Parlette. On Dec. 14, 1946, she married Bill Drury, who died Feb. 2, 1998.

She has six children, Linda Gillespie, of Panama City Beach, Florida, Janice Horstman, of Pandora, Peggy Kruger, of Harrod, Jerry Drury, of Winfield, Alabama, Bill Drury, of Carlisle, Massachusetts, and Jim Drury, of Lima. She has 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

She is a longtime member of the Harrod Civic Club. She is a homemaker.