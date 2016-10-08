90th birthday: Norma Jean Hunt

KALIDA — Norma Jean Hunt is celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering. A card shower would be appreciated, care of The Meadows of Kalida, Room 305.

She was born Oct. 18, 1916, in Lima, to Ralph and Lucille Ramsey. On Oct. 14, 1944, she married William R. Hunt, who died in March 1992.

She has a son, Timothy, of Rimer. A son, Ted, is deceased. She has six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Two grandchildren are deceased.

She worked at the Delphos Herald. She is a member of the Eagles and Ottawa River Church.