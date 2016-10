LIMA — Ann Roznowski is celebrating her 90th birthday.

She was born Aug. 20, 1926, in Michigan, to Victoria and Albert Warzecha. On Aug. 16, 1946, she married Ervin Roznowski, who is deceased.

She has four children, Danny (Becky) Roznowski, Allan (Sharon) Roznowski, Diane (Bill) Smith and David (Heather) Roznowski. She has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She attended St. Charles Catholic Church. She sold Avon and worked as a demo person in grocery stores.