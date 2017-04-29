Posted on by

Sue and Rick Mawhorr


SPENCERVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Rick Mawhorr are celebrating 50 years of marriage with an open house from 1-4 p.m. May 7 at Camp Robin Rogers. Please omit gifts.

Mawhorr and the former Sue Buettner were married May 6, 1967, at Grace United Methodist Church, Lima, by the Rev. Ronald Cramer.

They are the parents of two children, Talonda (Dale) Walls, of Rockford, and Jake (Christina) Mawhorr, of Spencerville. They have six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Mawhorr is retired from Oakwood Forensic Center. His wife is retired from Farm Service Agency.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_AnnivMawhorrcrop-1.jpg

