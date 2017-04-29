Linda and Bill Stump

HARROD — Mr. and Mrs. Bill Stump are celebrating 50 years of marriage with an open house from 1-4 p.m. May 6 at Bluelick Bible Church, 1138 Bluelick Road, Lima. Please omit gifts.

Stump and the former Linda Underwood were married May 28, 1967, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, West Newton, by the Rev. Earl Walker.

They are the parents of three children, John (Nancy) Stump, of Fort Myers, Florida, Shawn (Cindy Stump), of LaFayette, and Nathan (Lois) Stump, of Lima. They have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Stump is a retired electrician from IBEW. His wife is a retired medical transcriptionist from Lima Memorial Hospital.