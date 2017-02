LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. David “Buzz” Hollon are celebrating 40 years of marriage.

Hollon and the former Jane Black were married Feb. 26, 1977, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Lima, by the Rev. Robert E. Woods.

They are the parents of two children, David (Maritza) Hollon, of San Diego, and Jeremy Hollon, of Columbus. They have a grandchild.

Hollon is retired from the Lima Army Tank Plant. His wife is retired from First Lima Title Agency Inc.