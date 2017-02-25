Posted on by

Sharon and Tom Friesner


HARROD — Mr. and Mrs. Tom Friesner are celebrating 50 years of marriage. A party will be held at a later date.

Friesner and the former Sharon Jolliff were married Feb. 18, 1967, at County Line Church of the Brethren by Pastor Verne H. Leininger.

They are the parents of five children, Tim Friesner, of Lafayette, Ted (Kristy) Friesner, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Elizabeth (Mark) Wilson, of Delphos, Steven (Jessica) Friesner, of Harrod, and Keith (Jennifer) Friesner, of Harrod. They have 12 grandchildren.

Friesner is a farmer. He is retired from Ford Motor Co. His wife is a homemaker.

