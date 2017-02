LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Roger Wireman are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Wireman and the former Pam McKeever were married March 4, 1967, in Lima.

They are the parents of three children, Ronnie (Nicki) Wireman, Rick (Kelly) Rosado and Chris (Michelle) Cox, all of Lima. They have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Wireman is retired from Dana Corp. His wife is retired from Family Resource.