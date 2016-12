COLUMBUS GROVE — Mr. and Mrs. William Ray Snoke are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Snoke and the former Doris Ann Doty were married Dec. 23, 1956, at the Missionary Church in Lancaster.

They are the parents of three children, Mike (Pam) Snoke, of Bath, Dennis Snoke, of Columbus Grove, and Darlene (Roger) Maag, of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren.

Snoke retired from Ford Motor Co. His wife retired from Pandora Manufacturing.