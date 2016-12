FORT MYERS, Florida — Mr. and Mrs. Donald Donnelly are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Donnelly and the former Linda Bowersock were married Dec. 21, 1966.

They are the parents of three children, Shawn Donnelly, Dina (Douglas) Hurley and Darin (Amy) Donnelly. They have eight grandchildren.

Donnelly retired from the Lima Post Office. His wife retired from the Logan County Board of DD.