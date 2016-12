ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Lee Cook are celebrating 55 years of marriage. A family dinner will be held this winter.

Cook and the former Lynell Strickland were married Dec. 16, 1961, by the Rev. Alfred Brown.

They are the parents of two children, Greg Cook and Eric Cook, both of Lima. They have a grandchild.

Cook is retired after 48 years in banking. His wife is retired from Ford Motor Co. Lima Engine Plant.