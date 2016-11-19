Marilyn and George Helser

HARROD — Mr. and Mrs. George E. “Bud” Helser are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a family dinner this winter.

Helser and the former Marilyn Driver were married Nov. 25, 1966, at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren by the Rev. Rommie Moore.

They are the parents of four children, Kurtis (Marti) Helser, of Avon Lake, Jeff (Katie) Helser, of Harrod, Greg (Vicki) Helser, of Dublin, Ohio, and Sara (Joel) Griffiths, of Lima. They have eight grandchildren.

Helser is retired from Procter & Gamble. His wife is retired from Lima Technical College.