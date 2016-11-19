Brenda and Darrell Dyer

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Darrell D. Dyer are celebrating 40 years of marriage. A 12-day tour of Italy was taken in July.

Dyer and the former Brenda Williams were married Nov. 20, 1976, at High Street Free Will Baptist Church by Pastor James Webb.

They are the parents of two children, Jessica Shrader, of Dublin, Ohio, and Jennifer (Josh) Covault, of Harrod. They have seven grandchildren.

Dyer is employed at Ford Motor Co. Lima Engine Plant. His wife is employed at Ford Motor Co. Lima Engine Plant and is a home-based travel agent for Spectacular Adventures.