Virginia and John Mongelluzzo

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. John Mongelluzzo celebrated 60 years of marriage with an open house at Milano Cafe and family celebration afterward.

Mongelluzzo and the former Virginia C. Guangenti were married Nov. 3, 1956, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Lima.

They are the parents of four children, Maria (Drew) Sanko, of Lima, John (Kerry) Mongelluzzo, of Cincinnati, Frank (Ann) Mongelluzzo, of Dublin, Ohio, and Lara (Jeff) DeLeone, of Upper Arlington. They have 11 grandchildren.

Mongelluzzo is commercial coordinator and salesman at CCR Realtors, owned Woodlawn Pharmacy and worked at Yocum Realty.