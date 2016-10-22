Wanda and Robert Hohlbein

DELPHOS — Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Hohlbein are celebrating 70 years of marriage. A card shower would be appreciated, care of 310 Elida Road, No. 305, Delphos OH 45833.

Hohlbein and the former Wanda J. Mesker were married Oct. 26, 1946, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos.

They are the parents of two children, Bill Hohlbein, of Indianapolis, and Lisa (Bill) Mullenhour, of Lima. They have a grandchild.

Hohlbein retired from 1989 from Bostwick-Braun Co. His wife retired in 1989 from Meyer’s IGA Supermarket.