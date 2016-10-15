Jeanne and Russell Rigg

VAUGHNSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Russell Rigg are celebrating 60 years of marriage with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Vaughnsville Community Methodist Church. Please omit gifts.

Rigg and the former Jeanne Johnson were married Oct. 21, 1956, in Defiance.

They are the parents of three children, Debra (George) Gyetvai, of Ottawa, Terry (Gina) Rigg, of Columbus Grove, and Kevin (Lisa) Rigg, of Elida. They have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Rigg retired from J.M. Williams Trucking and Mineweld. His wife retired from Mennonite Memorial Home.