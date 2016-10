COLUMBUS GROVE — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Stechschulte are celebrating 40 years of marriage.

Stechschulte and the former Marilyn Ellerbrock were married Oct. 2, 1976, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, by the Rev. John Hoying.

They are the parents of two children, Jessica Stechschulte, of Columbus, and Jennifer (J.J.) Santiago, of Chicago.

Stechschulte is a retired mechanic and former co-owner of Selsteck Auto. His wife is a hairdresser, retired from Carolyn’s Custom Cuts.