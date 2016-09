HARROD — Mr. and Mrs. Russell E. Young are celebrating 65 years of marriage.

Young and the former Janet L. Plaugher were married Sept. 18, 1951, in the parsonage of Harrod Christian Church by the Rev. Willard Thomas.

They are the parents of three children, Leslie (Sue) Young, Jeffrie (Debra) Young and Aunalee (David) Weihrauch. They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Young is a retired truck driver. His wife is a homemaker.