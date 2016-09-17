Lois Jean and Earl Greber

SPENCERVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Earl A. Greber celebrated 60 years of marriage with an open house at their home.

Greber and the former Lois Jean McDonel were married July 7, 1956, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Spencerville.

They are the parents of three children, Mike (Emily) Greber, of Williamsburg, Earlene Greber, of Orange, California, and Steven (Mary) Greber, of Goodwin, South Dakota. A child, Brett Greber, is deceased. They have six grandchildren.

Greber worked as a plasterer for 25 years before starting at the Lima Army Tank Plant. He retired from there in 1994. His wife worked at an insurance office and later worked at JCPenney, Lima.