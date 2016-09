ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. John H. Mourning are celebrating 55 years of marriage.

Mourning and the former Lana J. Jones were married Sept. 23, 1961, at the home of the Rev. A.A. Woodley.

They are the parents of two children, Mark Mourning and Shari (Rick) Mourning O’Neal. A child, Regina Mourning Saiz, is deceased. They have seven grandchildren.

The Mournings are retired.