Jan and Budd Bayliff

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Charles “Budd” Bayliff are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Bayliff and the former Janet Elaine Gossard were married Sept. 16, 1956, in Cridersville, at First Methodist Church by the Rev. Robert Kimes.

They are the parents of six children, Gregory (Elizabeth) Bayliff, of Lima, Todd Bayliff, of Spencerville, Kevin (Sharon) Bayliff, of Uniopolis, Scott Bayliff, of Delphos, Beth Ann (Robert) Eisenman, of Yulee, Florida, and Shawn (Michele) Bayliff, of Batavia. They have 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The Bayliffs are retired from The Packard Grille, several other restaurants and Packard-Bayliff Custom Automobiles, Lima.