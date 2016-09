LIMA and WINTER HAVEN, Florida — Mr. and Mrs. Harry Herb are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a small gathering at home with family and friends.

Herb and the former Charlotte Ann Main were married Sept. 4, 1966, at St. Mark Methodist Church, Lima, by the Rev. Frank Rowe.

They are the parents of two children, Dawn (Jeff Staschiak) Wagner, of Findlay, and Chad (Jamie) Wagner, of Kissimmee, Florida. They have four grandchildren.