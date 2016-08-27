Myrna and Robert McCurdy

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Robert “Bob” McCurdy celebrated 50 years of marriage with a family gathering in Pittsburgh.

McCurdy and the former Myrna Woodward were married Aug. 6, 1966, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Orrville, by the Revs. Carter and Bailey.

They are the parents of two children, Chris McCurdy, of Oxford, Mississippi, and Lisa Retherford, of Kenosha, Wisconsin. They have three grandchildren.

McCurdy is employed at Ohio Northern University. His wife is retired from Lima schools and Ohio Northern University.