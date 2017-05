KENTON — The Kenton Amateur Radio Club will hold its May meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, May 22, at Henry’s Restaurant, 995 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome to attend. For more information, contact 567-204-9241.

