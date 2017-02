LIMA — The Veterans of Foreign War Post 1275 is hosting a barbeque rib dinner at 5 p.m., Friday, March 24, at the VFW Post 1275, 124 E. Elm St., Lima. Price is $8, and the public is welcome. Carry-out is available.

Call 419-229-9796 for more details.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_VFW-5.jpg