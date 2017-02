VAN WERT — Northwest Ohio Basketball Club, a traveling AAU basketball team, will be holding tryouts for boys wanting to play.

Tryouts for boys in 9th grade will take place starting at 4 p.m. March 26 at the Van Wert YMCA, 241 W. Main St. Tryouts will continue for 10th and 11th grade boys at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Coach Rob Welch at 419-238-3620 or at [email protected]

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_calendar-62.jpg