LIMA — St. Rita’s Medical Center is hosting the February Freeze 5K Run/Walk from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Rita’s Medical Center, 730 W. Market St., Lima. Cost for the event is $5 for St. Rita’s employees; $10 employee and family or $5 each guest.

Contact Abe Frieson at amfrieson0@mercy.com or call 419-226-9143. Race day registration available from 8 to 8:45 a.m.

