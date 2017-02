LIMA — Lima Noon Sertoma Club will host the Wapakoneta High School Robotics Team at its meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Old Barn Out Back, 3175 W. Elm St., Lima.

The Wapakoneta High School Robotics Team will talk about its state competition.

