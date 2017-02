LIMA — Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce hosts Bruce Boguski of The Winner’s Edge at 8 to 9:30 a.m., Thursday, at The City Club, 144 South Main St., 3rd Floor, Lima. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

Contact Annette Hoeffel at [email protected] for questions.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LimaAllenCountyChamberOfCommerce-1.jpg