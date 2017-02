LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra is hosting a pre-concert celebration featuring Ohio Northern University’s String Quartet, 6 p.m., Feb. 25, at the City Club, 144 S. Main Street, third floor ball room, Lima. Tickets for the pre-concert celebration are $25 per person and can be purchased online at www.limasymphony.com or by calling 419-222-5701.

The pre-concert celebration will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

