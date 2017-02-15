Posted on February 15, 2017 by Lima News Community meal planned at Immanuel Church Calendar Community meal, 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Church, 699 Sunnydale Ave., Elida. 021917 ELIDA — A community meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Church, 699 Sunnydale Ave. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_calendar-46.jpg Community meal, 5:30 p.m., Immanuel Church, 699 Sunnydale Ave., Elida.021917 Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus