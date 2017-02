LIMA — Local high school art is on exhibit at ArtSpace/Lima, 65-67 Town Square, Lima, from Feb. 24 through April 8, 2017, as part of the 29th Annual Kewpee High School Art Invitational.

There are 22 high schools represented in this year’s exhibit, which includes 105 pieces of artwork by 88 students accepted into the exhibit.

Jurors for the exhibit include Tom Emerine, a retired art teacher from Van Wert High School and Mike Huffman, former director of the Lima City Schools Art Magnet.

