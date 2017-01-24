Open Gate meeting scheduled

LIMA — Open Gate meetings have been set over the next week in Lima, Kenton and St. Marys.

Open Gate is a program held every month. During this meeting, 15 to 35 social service agencies in the community come together to share a summary of their services offered by their specific agency. This is a free service provided by the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

An Open Gate meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. Johns Evangelical Church, 211 E. Carroll St., Kenton.

An Open Gate meeting will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Church, 201 N. Perry St., St. Marys.

An Open Gate meeting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.

