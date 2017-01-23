Posted on by

Unveiling of Faber portrait at Statehouse in Columbus


Unveiling of official portrait of former Ohio Senate President Keith Faber (R-Celina), 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Atrium of the Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Sq., Columbus.

COLUMBUS — A special ceremony will be held at noon Wednesday in the Atrium of the Ohio Statehouse to unveil the official portrait painting of former Ohio Senate President Keith Faber, R-Celina.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, Senate President Larry Obhof, Speaker of the Ohio House Cliff Rosenberger, former State Rep. Jim Buchy, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Jim Zehringer and artist Leslie Adams are among those expected to pay tribute to the former Senate president.

Following decades of tradition, the portrait will be permanently displayed in the Ohio Senate Office Building.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_calendar-87.jpg
