ST. MARYS — The St Marys City Schools Personnel Committee will hold a meeting in executive session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the administrative Offices, 100 W. Spring St., St Marys.

Contact 419-394-4312 for more information.

