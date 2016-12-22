Jeans N Classics set for Symphony on New Year’s Eve

7:30 p.m. Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Town Square, Lima. limasymphony.com. 419-222-5701. $30.

Lima Symphony Orchestra to present “Jeans ‘n Classics: The Music of Blood Sweat & Tears, Earth Wind and Fire, and Chicago” on New Year’s Eve.

The Lima Symphony Orchestra will present its New Year’s Eve concert, “Jeans ‘n Classics” on Saturday December 31st, 2016 at 7:30pm at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center.

Ring in the New Year in true classic rock style! Jeans ‘n Classics features the music of “Blood Sweat and Tears,” “Earth Wind and Fire” and “Chicago.” Experience these electrifying classics in a fresh new way with this thrilling, high-energy show as rock and roll musicians join the LSO for an unbelievably exciting fusion of jazz, funk, and blues.

Featuring two world-class pop vocalists, Jean Meilleur and Gavin Hope, Crafton Beck will lead the Orchestra in performing such favorites as “Boogie Wonderland,” “September,” “Spinning Wheel,” “Color my World” and so many more!

Tickets may be purchased at our office, over the phone at (419) 222-5701 or online at our website: www.limasymphony.com

All tickets are $30.

Underwriters:

Macy’s Foundation

Reineke Family Dealerships

The Lima News