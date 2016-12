9 a.m.-3 p.m. Putnam County District Library, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa. Free.

The Friends of the Putnam County District Library, are sponsoring their 25th Tree Festival, Silver Memories, December 3 thru January 5 during library hours. 35+ decorated trees will be on display beginning with an Open House on Saturday, December 3, from 1 to 3 PM with music, refreshments, and a visit from Santa.