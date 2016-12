6:30 p.m.-midnight. The City Club, 114. S. Main St., Third Floor, Lima. fightlikearedhead.com. Tickets $75-$125.

Fight Like A Redhead presents a Knight In Shining. A formal Masquerade Ball benefiting the West Central Ohio Autism Community. Join us for a magical night of dinner, dancing and art donated by WCOAC artists and more. Go to fightlikearedhead.com to purchase your tickets today! $75-$125 http://limaohio.spingo.com/?EventID=5973910